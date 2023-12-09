Lemont boys win fifth straight: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, December 8, 2023

Boys Basketball
Seneca 60, Heyworth 55: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz led the way for the Irish with 28 points as Seneca improved to 6-1 overall with the nonconference win. Lane Provance added 12 and Brady Sheedy 10 for Seneca.
Lemont 57, Tinley Park 46: At Lemont, Lemont captured its fifth win in a row with the South Suburban Conference win over the Titans. Ryan Runaas scored 16 points and Klaidas Paskauskas and Simas Dyglys added 11 points each for Lemont (6-2, 3-0).
West Aurora 53, Plainfield North 51: At Plainfield, the Tigers dropped a heartbreaker in the Southwest Prairie conference to the Blackhawks as West Aurora scored the game-winner with 10 seconds left. Despite the loss, Jeffrey Flemming had another big night with 26 points to lead all scorers. Quniten Wiencek added 14 points for North (5-4, 2-2).
Bolingbrook 79, Sandburg 69: At Bolingbrook, freshman Davion Thomson poured in 28 points to lead the Raiders in the SWSC contest. JT Pettigrew continued his early season dominance with 22 points for the Raiders (5-1, 1-0).
Minooka 59, Oswego 30: At Minooka, a big run of 16-3 in the first half was all the Indians needed in the SPC contest. Junior DJ Hampton led all scorers with 17 points and added seven boards. Kevin Bisbee added nine points for Minooka (3-6, 2-2).
Stagg 49, Lincoln-Way Central 39: At Palos Heights, the Knights fell to 2-6 overall, 0-2 in the SWSC with the road loss to the Chargers.
Lincoln-Way West 54, Lockport 52: At Lockport, Anthony Kosi and Collin Miller had 14 points each to lead Lockport.
Manteno 71, Reed-Custer 29: At Braidwood, RC dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the Illinois Central Eight with the loss at home to Manteno.
Streator 77, Coal City 32: At Coal City, the Coalers dropped the contest to the Bulldogs in the ICE.
Gardner South Wilmington 56, Momence 55 (OT): At Momence, the Panthers won the overtime thriller over Momence in a River Valley Conference contest. GSW improved to 2-2 in the RVC, 3-6 overall.
St. Viator 60, Joliet Catholic 42: At Joliet, JJ Sterett and James Pilapil scored eight points each to lead JCA in the East Suburban Catholic matchup. The Hilltoppers dropped to 2-2 overall, 0-2 in the ESCC.
Providence Catholic 48, Montini 44: At New Lenox, junior Seth Chaney led all scorers with 22 points as the Celtics improved to 2-4, 1-1 in the Chicago Catholic League. Senior Max Clarke was huge for the Celtics with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Girls Basketball
West Aurora 45, Plainfield North 38: At Plainfield, the Tigers fell to 2-2 in the SPC, 5-3 overall with the loss to the Blackhawks.
Morris 65, Rochelle 55: At Rochelle, on a night when the defense wasn’t up to par, Landrie Callahan made up for it on the offensive side. She scored 24 points and brought in six rebounds to lead Morris in the Interstate Eight conference win. Lily Hansen scored 14 points and brought down seven boards, Layken Callahan added 12 points and Tessa Shannon 10 points for Morris (10-1, 2-0).
Boys Wrestling
Lincoln-Way West 33, Lockport 23: At New Lenox, the Warriors took the SouthWest Suburban crossover match with the Porters. Shane Stream, Jase Salin, and Nathan Elstner won by fall for West. Morgan Turner, Isaac Zimmerman, Liam Zimmerman, Justin Wardlow Durango Valles, and Jaedon Calderon were winners for Lockport.
Joliet Central 44, Plainfield East 28: At Joliet, the Steelmen captured the SPC match over the visiting Bengals.