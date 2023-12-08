Joliet Central to host ‘breakfast with Santa’ on Saturday

Santa Claus walks from table to table during a Breakfast with Santa hosted by the St. Charles Park District at the Pottawatomie Community Center on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Joliet Central High School will host a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday. Tickets are available online or at the door. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Bring the kids to Joliet Central High School on Saturday for a “breakfast with Santa” event.

“A Winter Wonderland Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus” will take place from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Joliet Central Student Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., in Joliet, according to a news release from Joliet Township High School District 204.

The event will feature breakfast, take-and-go crafts, a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a personalized letter from Santa that will be mailed home, face-painting, raffles, holiday music, ceramic pieces and an appearance from the Joliet Central Steelman, according to the release.

Tickets are $10 for adults with breakfast included and $15 for children. Children age 2 and younger are free. Tickets also are available at the door.

For tickets and information, visit jths.org.