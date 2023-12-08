December 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperThe SceneEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Joliet Central to host ‘breakfast with Santa’ on Saturday

Tickets available online or at the door

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Santa Claus walks from table to table during a Breakfast with Santa hosted by the St. Charles Park District at the Pottawatomie Community Center on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Santa Claus walks from table to table during a Breakfast with Santa hosted by the St. Charles Park District at the Pottawatomie Community Center on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Joliet Central High School will host a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday. Tickets are available online or at the door. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Bring the kids to Joliet Central High School on Saturday for a “breakfast with Santa” event.

“A Winter Wonderland Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus” will take place from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Joliet Central Student Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., in Joliet, according to a news release from Joliet Township High School District 204.

The event will feature breakfast, take-and-go crafts, a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a personalized letter from Santa that will be mailed home, face-painting, raffles, holiday music, ceramic pieces and an appearance from the Joliet Central Steelman, according to the release.

Tickets are $10 for adults with breakfast included and $15 for children. Children age 2 and younger are free. Tickets also are available at the door.

For tickets and information, visit jths.org.