December 05, 2023
Shaw Local
The Herald-News

Plainfield North wins in boys basketball: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, December 5

Plainfield North, Joliet Central, Plainfield East win boys basketball

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Plainfield North 50, Minooka 43: At Minooka, Jeffrey Fleming put 20 on the board to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.

Evan Czarnik scored 14 and Quinten Wiensek added 10.

Joliet Central 65, Plainfield Central 41: Danny Thompson scored 23 and the Steelmen battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Jaylin Murphy posted 21 points.

Plainfield East 47, Plainfield South 46: At Plainfield, the Bengals battled until the end for Southwest Prairie Conference victory.

Crete-Monee 65, Lincoln-Way West 50: At Crete, Eli Bach had 28 points and Max Gabriel had 12 but the Warriors fell in nonconference action.

Girls basketball

Reed-Custer 44, Prairie Central 15: At Braidwood, Alyssa Wollenzien had 18 points and six steals to lead the Comets to a nonconference victory.

Mya Beard had nine points, two rebounds and a steal, Kaylee Tribble had six points and three rebounds and Gwen Stewart had five points and three steals.

Plainfield North 52, Minooka 42: At Plainfield, the hosts battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Joliet Central 61, Plainfield Central 55: The Steelmen battled and won in Southwest Prairie Conference play.

Plainfield South 61, Plainfield East 56: At Plainfield, the Cougars picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 54, Wilmington 27: At Wilmington, the Irish battled to a nonconference win.

Raiden Terry, Wyatt Coop, Michael Kucinic, Nick Grant, Nate Othon, Asher Hamby, Landen Venecia, Chris Peura and Jeremy Gagnon all won their matchups for Seneca.

