Will County hosting public meetings for Wilmington-Peotone Road study

The Will County logo is seen at the Will County Office Building in Joliet on June 7, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

The Will County Division of Transportation is holding two public information meetings this month about the future of Wilmington-Peotone Road, between Interstate 55 and Drecksler Road.

The meetings will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Wilmington City Hall, 1165 S. Water St., and on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Peotone High School , 605 W North St., Peotone.

The public information meetings are part of a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study being conducted on the 22-mile stretch of roadway between Wilmington and Peotone, according to a news release from Will County.

The open-house style meetings will allow residents to review information on the roadway, including challenges and possible improvements, and provide feedback, according to the news release.

The county’s DOT said the Wilmington-Peotone Road PEL Study will help the county identify, analyze, and plan for the corridor’s future and accomplish the following goals:

Understand the existing and future travel demand.

Provide efficient east-west mobility for all users throughout the corridor.

Develop a corridor that can handle travel demand in a safe manner to support the economic vitality of the county.

Public comments can be made either in person at one of the public information meetings, or online at www.wilmingtonpeotonestudy.com. Comments can be submitted directly through a form submission, or through an interactive map of the project area, so concerns and comments can be tagged to a location along the corridor.

The meetings will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should contact Will County DOT by email at ckupkowski@willcountyillinois.com or by phone at 815-727-8476.