Lockport teen writes, publishes faith-based novel

Josiah Posey, 17, of Lockport, is the author of “The Theatrical Tragedy,” which was published by Koehler Books, a hybrid press where authors pay for part of the publication costs. The novel’s target audience is age 15 through adult. (Photo provided by Ginny Gleason)

A Lockport Township High School senior aspiring to pursue a career in Christian entertainment has written and published his first novel.

Josiah Posey, 17, of Lockport is the author of “The Theatrical Tragedy,” which was published by Koehler Books, a hybrid press where authors pay for part of the publication costs.

The novel’s target audience is anyone 15 and older, Posey said.

According to the book’s Amazon description, “The Theatrical Tragedy” explores the “fight between right and wrong and the consequences of choices … the morality of human virtue and the ideology of justice” through the rise and fall of its protagonist.

Posey, who formerly wrote poetry, said he spontaneously began his work of literary fiction two years ago during the pandemic. But the plot took an unexpected faith-filled twist when Posey became a Christian.

“The original story was kind of like anti-God,” Posey said. “But then after I was saved, it became a Christ-centered story and a story for Christ.”

Posey said “The Theatrical Tragedy” centers on a know-it-all doctor who eventually fails. Because “the whole point of the story is to preach the gospel in a modernized fashion,” the novel addresses redemption, truth and the reality of heaven and hell, he said.

“And that you need Jesus,” Posey said.

Posey said he doesn’t have immediate plans for a second novel. He’s writing Christian songs and working on Christian screenplays, he said.

His long-term goal is to work in the Christian entertainment field and expand the amount and quality of Christian media that’s available.

He especially wants to produce media that shows “what a Christian life is like in the real world,” he said.

“I want there to be more positive works for teenagers as well,” Posey said.

Posey’s mother, Ginny Gleason, said she’s proud of her son for writing a novel. She said he wouldn’t even show her the manuscript until the advanced reader copies were out.

“I didn’t know what the quality would be,” Gleason said. “But when I started reading it, I thought, ‘Wow, this is really good writing.’

“I’m probably a little biased because I’m him mom. But the writing was very descriptive, and the characters were really developed. ... It made me think about life and choices. It’s very deep.”

Gleason said teens today “have so much thrown at them” and so many avenues for distraction.

“I’m proud of him trying to sow good seeds into people his age,” Gleason said.

Posey said he hopes anyone reading “The Theatrical Tragedy” realizes how much God loves them.

Posey recalled a time in his past when he was in a “very low space” and made “some very bad choices.”

“But God saved me from those choices, and Jesus saved me – he found me,” Posey said. “God set me free. God walked with me, nurtured me, guided me. He’s been amazing, and he’s been a really great God. It’s been an amazing journey.”

“The Theatrical Tragedy” is available through online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.