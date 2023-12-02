Reindeer and holiday cheer comes to downtown Frankfort this weekend

Reindeer on the Green returns to Breidert Green in downtown Frankfort on Saturday, Dec. 9. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Reindeer on the Green returns to Breidert Green in downtown Frankfort on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Come meet Santa’s very own reindeer from noon to 2 p.m. Get up close and take photos with these gentle furry friends, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids and kids at heart will be delighted with holiday-themed activities.

Climb aboard the magical trackless train and embark on a whimsical holiday ride through the heart of Frankfort. Frankfort Girl Scouts invite everyone to sing along to your favorite holiday carols, while shopping for unique gifts at their holiday market.

From ornament making to mixing up a batch of magic reindeer food, there will be activities for all ages. Complimentary cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. The event is free and open to the public.

Mayor Keith Ogle shared his excitement, said, “Don’t miss out on this festive event that will get you in the holiday spirit and will fill the air with cheer! We invite residents and visitors alike to join us for a day of joy and celebration.”

For more information about Reindeer on the Green, visit www.frankfortil.org or follow the Village of Frankfort on Facebook.