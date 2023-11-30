The Timbers of Shorewood donates $14,500 to Alzheimer’s Association

Pictured (Back row L to R): Sheila Albor, director of marketing; Amy Odell, activities director; Toya Dorado, housekeeping manager; Kevin Young, executive director; Diane Pfoser, activities dept; Lisa Molenda, business office manager; and Kayli Rizzo, senior manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. (Front Row): Stacy Ascencio, leasing coordinator; Ebonii Roland, director of homecare (Photo provided by The Timbers of Shorewood)

The Timbers of Shorewood has donated $14,500 to the Illinois chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association as part of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28. The money was raised during multiple events and fundraisers throughout the year, according to a news release from the Timbers.

Events and fundraisers that contributed to the donation included the Team Timbers Alzheimer’s Walk, a staff versus resident penny war, Timbers Nights at area restaurants, Super Bowl Squares and Bunco Night.

To date, the Timbers of Shorewood has raised more than $50,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Timbers of Shorewood Senior Living is a rental retirement community that provides independent living and assisted living apartments and a full schedule of activities and services.

Residents whose needs may change are able to stay in the same place and receive appropriate and compassionate care. Furnished apartments also are available for short-term stays.

For information, call 815-609-0669 or visit https://www.timbersofshorewood.com.