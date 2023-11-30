Joliet-based Heritage Corridor tourism bureau launches stories on podcast

Radio personality Kevin Kollins will narrate a new audio series, "Secrets and Surprises in Illinois," being launched by Heritage Corridor Destinations. (Felix Sarver)

Heritage Corridor Destinations on Monday will launch an audio series called “Secrets and Surprises in Illinois.”

The series will feature 40 episodes, with each one telling “a different story of interesting people, places and things in Illinois,” according to a news release from the Joliet-based tourism bureau.

Radio personality Kevin Kollins, who works as marketing assistant for the tourism bureau, will narrate stories that “reveal either an Illinois secret or surprise or both,” Heritage Corridor Destinations President and CEO Robert Navarro said in the release.

“I’m thrilled to share these audio stories about the amazing people, places and things that we’ve found all over Illinois,” Navarro said. “I hope some of the episodes will inspire listeners to visit the places these stories come from to find out more.”

Episodes will be two minutes in length, and a new episode will be released most Mondays starting next week.

The episodes will be aired on radio stations throughout Illinois and be available on major podcast platforms, according to the release.

Heritage Corridor Destinations provides tourism services in an area along the Illinois & Michigan Canal National Heritage Corridor. It is the tourism bureau for Will, Grundy, Bureau, LaSalle, Princeton and Putnam counties.