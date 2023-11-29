Joliet eyes new approach to sidewalk repairs

The city may take a new approach to sidewalk repairs in 2024.

Joliet is considering greater use of sidewalk grinding to level uneven sidewalks, potentially saving time and money on a job that could be reduced from a matter of days to less than an hour.

The city also is eying a pilot program in which it would repair sidewalks by neighborhoods at a time instead of making fixes at scattered spots around the city.

Joliet has budgeted $700,000 for sidewalk repairs in 2024, about double what the city was spending on an annual basis from 2018 to 2020. The city, however, has increased sidewalk repairs in recent years and is spending about $1.1 million this year.

Sidewalk complaints are among the top concerns phoned in to council members.

“I get a lot of calls, and I know other council members get them as well,” Councilman Joe Clement said Tuesday. “I think it’s time that the city step up and address these sidewalks.”

Councilman Joe Clement (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Clement earlier this year encouraged city staff to explore use of a grinder to quicken the pace at which uneven sidewalks can be fixed. He witnessed a demonstration held recently outside city hall to show the grinder at work.

“I’m excited to move forward,” Clement said.

Public Works Director Greg Ruddy showed video of the grinder demonstration at a City Council meeting last week.

“With this new process, we feel we can get more bang for the buck,” Ruddy told the council. “We feel we can get more sidewalks addressed than we have in the past.”

Grinding a sidewalk square can be done in a half-hour while replacing a square, which includes allowing the new concrete to cure, can take up to a week, Ruddy said.

The Public Service Committee also is eying a pilot program in which Joliet would begin targeting sidewalk repairs by neighborhood instead of tackling problems one at a time around the city.

“We could take a look at a whole neighborhood and, say we have 50 deficiencies, address the whole neighborhood,” Ruddy said.

Joliet Public Works Director Greg Ruddy (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The neighborhood analysis would involve hiring a company to look for sidewalk problems, a cost now being reviewed.

The proposed pilot program involves four area of the city: