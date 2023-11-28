Morris woman’s last day at Walmart TikTok video goes viral

A TikTok video posted by a former Walmart Supercenter in Morris has gone viral.

Gail Lewis’ farewell to her co-workers at the Walmart Supercenter in Morris is less than one minute long. Yet it’s racked up more than 25 millions views – so far.

“It’s a happy sad because I’m going to be going to better job and those people became like family. I’ve been through a lot with them. They watched my back; I watched theirs. They helped me out; I helped them out.” — Gail Lewis, former employee at the Walmart Supercenter in Morris

As of Monday afternoon, Lewis’ video was liked more than 3 million times, bookmarked nearly 270,000 times and received more than 41,000 comments. She also has nearly 94 million followers on her fluffygaileena. TikTok page.

The video begins with Lewis announcing, “Attention, Walmart” and then introducing herself as a 10-year associate before signing out and saying goodnight for the last time as an employee at the Walmart Supercenter in Morris.

Once Lewis is inside her vehicle, she explains the reason behind the video.

“So today was an end of an era for me,” Lewis said in the video. “What you just saw was me singing out for the last time at my Walmart that I have worked at for 10 years. It’s a happy sad because I’m going to be going to better job and those people became like family. I’ve been through a lot with them. They watched my back; I watched theirs. They helped me out; I helped them out.”

In a written statement from Walmart media relations, Morris Walmart store manager Carrie Moses said she is “grateful to Gail for her service at our store.” and that she wishes Lewis “all the best on her future opportunities.”

“As an overnight maintenance associate, she was extremely dependable and was willing to help with anything,” Moses said in the statement. “She loved announcing ‘game on’ over the store’s sound system when the store opened for the day. She will be greatly missed!”