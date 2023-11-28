Crest Hill shooting victim identified

A sign at Elizabeth Court in Crest Hill marks the street where a fatal shooting occurred Saturday. (Denise Unland)

The Will County Coroner’s Office has identified Uarl Hunter, 31, of Lockport Township, as the man killed in a Saturday shooting in Crest Hill.

Hunter “sustained multiple gunshot wounds” and was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m. Saturday at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

The shooting happened at 3:12 p.m. in the 1100 block of Elizabeth Court.

Crest Hill police said they received a report of a man lying on the ground who had been shot multiple times.

Police have asked Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of it to call Det. Steen with the Crest Hill Police Department at 815-741-5115. To share anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers of Will County, call 1-800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Crest Hill police with the investigation.