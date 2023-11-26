New owner of Joliet Slammers will be on hand at team open house

The Joliet Slammers will host an open house Dec. 2 in the Hall of Fame Room at Duly Health and Care Field. (Bob Okon)

Slammers fans can meet one of the new owners when the Joliet minor league baseball team holds its annual open house on Dec. 2.

Night Train Veeck will be at the event, which is open to the public and runs 9 a.m. to noon in the Hall of Fame Room at Duly Health and Care Field, according to a news release.

Veeck, grandson of the late Bill Veeck, a former owner of the Chicago White Sox who introduced the exploding scoreboard to the old Comiskey Park, is part of a group that includes his father, Mike Veeck, and actor Bill Murray that recently acquired majority ownership of the Slammers.

Night Train Veeck (right) joined his father, Mike Veeck, when the new owners of the Slammers introduced themselves to the Joliet City Council in early November. (Bob Okon)

Also at the open house will be Heather Mills, the team’s chief financial officer and general manager.

“This is my favorite offseason event,” Mills said in the release. “It’s a chance to connect with fans that we haven’t seen since the season ended, and many of our fans have made this event a family tradition.”

The free event includes a hot chocolate and coffee bar, cookies and cookie decorating and a craft station. Specially priced merchandise and tickets will be for sale.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet. Anyone that donates a gift will be entered into a drawing to win a night in a suite during the 2024 season.

“Our fans are very generous with donations for the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet, and it’s always great to give back to one of our neighbors,” Mills said in the release.

The Slammers’ 2024 season starts May 10.