Homeless man arrested after attacking 3 employees at Joliet Jewel

Joliet police arrested a 31-year-old homeless man Wednesday after he attacked three Jewel employees.

At 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, Joliet police responded to a disturbance inside the Jewel at 1401 W. Jefferson St., according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Joliet police determined that a store employee saw the homeless man, Dennis Montgomery, hide a bottle of liquor inside his clothes, according to the release.

Dennis Montgomery (Photo provided by the Joliet Police Department)

Montgomery became irate and bumped into the female employee after she asked him to return to the bottle to the shelf. When a male employee intervened, Montgomery punched him in the face, according to the release.

After a second male employee took Montgomery to the floor, Montgomery kicked in him the head, according to the release. The employees detained Montgomery until Joliet police took him into custody.

Montgomery was arrested, processed, and released on a Notice to Appear for Battery and Criminal Damage to Property, according to the release.

A liquor bottle was shattered during the incident, according to the release.