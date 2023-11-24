Stateville inmate earns bachelor’s degree and makes historic graduation

Lynn Green, is one of the first students to graduate from Northwestern’s Prison Education Program (NPEP) with his bachelor’s degree while at Stateville, as well as the first student to serve as an intern for a state senator. (Photo provided by State Senator Rachel Ventura's office)

Shortly after taking office, state Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, visited Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill to learn more about its educational programs and how she could address recidivism.

Under a pilot program, Ventura worked with DePaul University and the Illinois Department of Corrections to onboard an intern at Stateville who would work closely with her office to advance legislative initiatives.

Ventura’s intern, Lynn Green, is one of the first students to graduate from Northwestern’s Prison Education Program with his bachelor’s degree while at Stateville, as well as the first student to serve as an intern for a state senator.

As part of his internship, Green analyzed several Department of Juvenile Justice reports from state agencies and the American Civil Liberties Union regarding Illinois’ county-run juvenile detention facilities.

He shared his findings and recommendations with Ventura and her staff to be used in future legislative initiatives.

Green also wrote case studies on some of his peers who are participating in the NPEP program to document the progress of an incarcerated individual.

Green aspires to be a teacher, therapist or psychologist and plans to pursue a master’s degree while behind bars and staying engaged with Ventura’s office on legislative matters.