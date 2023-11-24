Joliet man charged with fentanyl, gun possession at Motel 6

A man has been charged with possessing fentanyl, cocaine and a Glock 9 mm handgun while staying at Motel 6 in Joliet.

On Nov. 17, Antoine Jackson, 41, of Joliet, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of armed habitual criminal, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of fentanyl.

Will County Judge Joan Meyers granted prosecutors’ petition to keep Jackson detained in jail.

Prosecutors said Jackson posed a flight risk because he violated a judge’s order placing him on home detention in a 2020 felony drug case.

The events that led to Jackson’s arrest began Nov. 16 when officers with the Will County Police Assistance Team obtained a search warrant for Jackson and a motel room at Motel 6, 3551 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet. The team operates under the Illinois State Police.

About 5 a.m. on Nov. 17, Jackson was seen by police entering the motel room and he was taken into custody after he left the room three hours later, according to a court filing from Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Tricia McKenna.

Jackson had $2,643 in cash on him and a Motel 6 keycard, McKenna said.

Officers entered the room and found a backpack with a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine, McKenna said. Officers also found multiple plastic bags containing cocaine and fentanyl, she said.

Jackson told the officers he did not reside at the motel and did not own a gun, McKenna said. A woman who was in the room said the backpack belonged to Jackson and she was unaware of a gun being in the room, she said.