Boys basketball: 2023-24 Herald-News season preview capsules

Joliet West looks to reload, Lincoln-Way East wants to build off last year’s success, Bolingbrook and Romeoville have exciting talent, and several area teams have big expectations as the 2023-24 boys basketball gets going.

Here is a look at the boys basketball teams in the Herald-News area.

Southwest Prairie Conference

Coach: Larry Thompson

Last season’s record: 8-25

Top returners: Zion Kostyra, sr., G, (6-3); Jamarcho Holman, sr., G (5-8); Jaylin Murphy, sr., G (6-0); Isaiah Molette, sr., F (6-3); Danny Thompson, jr., G (6-1)

Key newcomers: Deven Triplett, so., G (6-1); Daniel King, sr., F (6-4); Glenn Harper, jr., G (6-3)

Worth noting: The Steelmen were more competitive than their record indicates last season, losing several close games. Larry Thompson knows cutting down on turnovers will be key to turning some of those defeats into wins. Murphy averaged 12 points last season, with Holman averaging nine, Kostyra eight and Danny Thompson seven, giving Joliet Central a solid trio to build around.

Coach: Jeremy Kreiger

Last season’s record: 28-6

Top returners: Justus McNair, sr., G (6-3); Drew King, sr., C (6-9)

Key newcomers: Zion Gross, jr., G (6-4); Aamir Shannon, so., G (6-3); Luke Grevengoed, so., G (6-0); Tristian Saunders, jr., G (6-2)

Worth noting: Jeremy Fears graduated and moved on to Michigan State, while Jeremiah Fears transferred to Compass Prep in Arizona. But the cupboard is far from bare. McNair, a Valparaiso recruit, is one of the area’s top talents and should improve on his 12-point average from last season as he becomes the go-to player for the Tigers. King is a huge presence inside, and several young players are poised to step up. Kreiger said the team still has state aspirations.

Coach: Brett Hespell

Last season’s record: 4-25

Top returners: Micah Hamilton, sr., F (6-3); Jordan Taylor, sr., G (5-10); Jahmai McCoy, sr., G (6-1)

Key newcomers: Jaden Boe, jr., G (6-3); Jordan Freeman, jr., G (5-11); DJ Hampton, jr., G/F (6-5); Wes Owens, jr., F (6-4); Zane Caves, so., G/F (6-4)

Worth noting: It’s a new-look team for Minooka, and it starts on the sidelines as former Lockport coach Hespell takes over. Hamilton is the lone returning starter, having averaged 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds as a junior. Hespell expects depth to be a strength, as several newcomers should work their way into big roles. Jaden Boe is the son of assistant coach Jason Boe.

Coach: Tim Boe

Last season’s record: 5-24

Top returners: Quinn Krueger, sr., G (6-1); Avery Rogoz, sr., F (6-4); Ari Williams, sr., G (5-10); Kaveon Burns, sr., G (6-2); Lernard Donkor, sr., F (6-3); Zakar FInch, sr., G (5-10)

Key newcomers: Alexis Landfair, so., F (6-4); Ares Collins, so., F; Dan Doherty, sr., F

Worth noting: The Wildcats look to build around two returning starters, Krueger and Rogoz, who are both outside-shooting weapons. Donkor and the sophomore duo of Landfair and Collins add some inside strength. Doherty is expected to be a huge addition, with Boe calling him the team’s “Mr. Do Everything.” Plainfield Central hopes to have some more success in a Southwest Prairie Conference race that looks a wide open beyond the top couple teams.

Boys Basketball Minooka at Plainfield East Plainfield East's Ehi Ogbomo (2) makes a move on Minooka's Isaiah Dupree (14) during varsity basketball game between Minooka at Plainfield East. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Coach: Kanwer Sarkaria

Last season’s record: 12-17

Top returners: Ehi Ogbomo, sr., G (6-1); Kevin Tchoffa, sr., F (6-3); DeSean Miller, sr., G (6-0)

Key newcomers: Kobe Jordan, jr., G (6-2); Alijah Little, so., F (6-3); Paris Hueston, sr., G (6-2)

Worth noting: Ogbomo is a senior to watch. After averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season, he is starting to attract attention from college recruiters. Ogbomo is also a track and field standout, a state qualifier in the triple jump and high jump in the spring. Jordan is returning from a torn ACL that cost him his sophomore season, and big things are expected from him. Tchoffa and Miller will be counted on to play bigger roles.

Coach: Bob Krahulik

Last season’s record: 16-14

Top returners: Jeffrey Fleming, sr., F (6-3); Evan Czarnik, sr., F (6-6)

Key newcomers: Quintin Wiencek, jr., F (6-3); Pierre Pointer, jr., G (6-1)

Worth noting: Fleming is back after a big junior season, during which he averaged 16 points and nine rebounds. Czarnik scored 10.5 points per game as a junior, giving the Tigers a strong 1-2 punch to build around. Krahulik expects to have a strong-shooting squad, and Plainfield North hopes to be competitive in conference play and win a regional title.

Coach: Jeff Howard

Last season’s record: 14-18

Top returners: Jeremiah Lesure, jr., F (6-4); Devin Tyda, sr., G (6-0)

Key newcomers: Kareem Parker, jr., F (6-4); Dereon Smothers, fr., G (6-2); Jay Pena, sr., G (5-9); Marcus Johnson, sr., G (5-10)

Worth noting: The 14 wins last season were the most for the Cougars since 2013. They hope to build on that, led by returning starters Lesure and Tyda. Lesure is a strong shot blocker, inside defender and rebounder, while Tyda will be counted on to provide scoring punch after averaging eight points last season. Smothers is expected to make an impact right away as a freshman and could be Plainfield South’s first freshman varsity starter, according to Howard.

Coach: Marc Howard

Last season’s record: 23-11

Top returners: TJ Lee, sr., G (6-1)

Key newcomers: EJ Mosley, jr., G (6-0); Adam Walker, jr., C (6-10); DJ Porter, jr., G (6-4); Mickeis Johnson, so., G (6-3)

Worth noting: It will be pretty much a brand new team for the Spartans, who do return Lee — a three-year varsity player who be looked to for leadership. The transfer market both took away and added to the Romeoville roster. The Spartans lost standout guard Meyoh Swansey to Thornton, but added a pair of backcourt studs. Mosley, who comes from St. Laurence, averaged 14.3 points and earned third team all-state honors last season. Porter is a transfer from Fenwick, where he was an honorable mention All-Catholic League selection. Walker, who has Division I offers, gives the Spartans a huge inside presence.

East Suburban Catholic Conference

Coach: Adam DeGroot

Last season’s record: 18-17

Top returners: Owen Wiers, sr., F (6-2); Drew Wills, sr., G (6-1); James Pilapil, sr., G (6-0); Christian Holman, sr., F (6-0); Jake Troyner, sr., F (6-3)

Key newcomers: Jayden Armstrong, so., G (6-0)

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers made it all the way to a Class 2A sectional final last season and will hope to make another postseason run behind three returning starters in Wiers, Wills and Pilapil. Look for Holman and Troyer to play bigger roles this season, while Armstrong could be a breakout star.

Southwest Suburban Conference

Coach: Rob Brost

Last season’s record: 26-8

Top returners: Josh Aniceto, sr., G (5-9); DJ Strong, sr., G (6-0)

Key newcomers: JT Pettigrew, jr., F (6-7); Trey Brost, so., G (5-11); Davion Thompson, fr., G/F (6-2)

Worth noting: Thompson will have a ton of eyes on him as his high school career begins. He is one of the top freshman recruits in the state and already has an offer from Illinois. Expect him to make a huge immediate impact to a team that has a pair of returning starters in the backcourt — Strong, who averaged 12 points last season, and Ancieto, who averaged eight. Pettigrew transferred in from Fenwick and will likely be a big addition as the Raiders look to make a playoff run after winning a regional title before falling to Oswego East in a sectional semifinal last season.

Coach: Evan Wyllie

Last season’s record: 11-19

Top returners: Ben McLaughlin, sr., G (6-2)

Key newcomers: Kevin Barrett, jr., G (6-0); Lucas Andresen, so., G (6-3)

Worth noting: The Knights had some success in Wyllie’s first season and were competitive against some top teams. They’ll have to rebuild after losing several key seniors. McLaughlin averaged eight points a game as a junior and will be counted on heavily. Wyllie expects his team to be strong defensively and has a goal of topping last season’s 11-win total.

Lincoln-Way East’s BJ Powell drives around Bolingbrook’s KJ Cathey. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Coach: Rich Kolimas

Last season’s record: 25-6

Top returners: BJ Powell, so., G (6-0); Brenden Sanders, jr., F (6-4)

Key newcomers: Brent Taylor, jr., G (6-2); Karson Thomas, so. G (6-3); Jacob Alexander, so. F (6-4)

Worth noting: The Griffins had the most victories in program history last season and won a regional title for the first time in five years. Many of the key pieces of that team graduated, but Powell is a good one to build around. As the first freshman to play on the varsity team in Kolimas’ 30 years as a head coach, Powell showed he belonged, displaying a deadly outside shot and an ability to score in a variety of ways. He heads a strong sophomore class, with Thomas and Alexander also expected to contribute largely this season. Taylor and Sanders should also make it difficult for opposing defenses to key on Powell.

Coach: Tanner Mitchell

Last season’s record: 11-21

Top returners: Eli Bach, sr., F (6-2); Jacob Bereza, sr., F (6-3); Jacob Willis, sr., G (5-11); Drew Much, sr., G (5-8); Daniel Reniguntala, sr., F (6-3); Mason LaMarche, sr., G (6-0)

Key newcomers: Wyatt Carlson, jr. F (6-4); Max Gabriel, jr., G (6-0); DeAndre Coates, jr., F (6-3); Olin King, jr., F (6-2); John Schwerha, jr., F (6-4); Aidan Durkin, jr., G (5-10)

Worth noting: The Warriors had some big moments last season, highlighted by the program’s first win over Homewood-Flossmoor, and will look for more consistency this year. A veteran group will try to provide that. Bach is a four-year varsity performer and a multi-sport standout who also stars in soccer. Bereza is a three-year varsity player. Lincoln-Way West will look to build around that duo with a deep group of seniors and juniors.

Coach: David Wilson

Last season’s record: 17-13

Top returners: Bryce Turner, jr., G (5-9); Logan Cooper, sr., G (5-10); Drew Gallagher, sr., G (6-0)

Key newcomers: Anthony Kosi, jr., G (6-1); Collin Miller, jr., F (6-3); Evan Dziadkowiec, sr., G (6-1)

Worth noting: After a successful tenure at conference rival Andrew, Wilson takes over for Brett Hespell, now coaching Minooka. Wilson sees his squad as an unselfish group led by seniors who are “willing to do the dirty work,” he said. The Porters hope some playoff success is in their future as they are searching for their first regional championship since 2010-11.

Chicago Catholic League

Coach: Tim Trendel

Last season’s record: 12-19

Top returners: Seth Cheney, jr., G (6-1); Kyle Lipke, sr., C (6-6)

Key newcomers: Cooper Eggert, jr., F (6-4)

Worth noting: Trendel, who coached the Celtics for eight seasons before departing for Marist in 2018, has returned. He takes over a team that has some holes to fill and will rely on newcomers to step up. However, there are some key established players to form the core of the team. Cheney was an all-conference selection as a sophomore and is starting to attract recruiting interest. Lipke provides some size, and Eggert is a big-time athlete.

South Suburban Conference

Coach: Rick Runaas

Last season’s record: 28-7

Top returners: Ryan Runaas, sr., G (5-10); Klaidas Paskauskas, sr., G, (5-10)

Key newcomer: Alanas Castillo, jr., G (5-3)

Worth noting: Lemont has played in back-to-back Class 3A sectional championship games. After winning a sectional title in 2021-22, the team exceeded most outside expectations by making it back to the Sweet 16 despite the transfer of star Nojus Indrusaitis. This season, though, Lemont will have a whole new look after the graduation of twin guards Matas and Rokas Castillo. Their younger brother, Alanas, emerged as an impactful player in the second half of last season and will be counted on to do more as a junior. Ryan Runaas, the son of coach Rick Runaas, and Klaidas Paskauskas will try to go from role players to go-to scorers.

Interstate 8 Conference

Coach: Joe Blumberg

Last season’s record: 11-22

Top returners: AJ Zweeres, sr., G (6-0); Caston Norris, sr., G (6-1); Jack Wheeler, jr., F (6-5); Brett Bounds, jr., G (6-1)

Key newcomers: Griffin Zweeres, jr., G (5-10); Ximi Baftiri, jr., G (6-0); Colin Pfeifer, jr., G (5-10); Blaine Beshoar, jr., F (6-2)

Worth noting: The team is stacked with multi-sport athletes, led by Illinois baseball recruit Wheeler, who averaged 14.9 points last season. Bounds, also a football player, averaged 9.4 points as a sophomore and was a dangerous outside shooter. AJ Zweeres, the football team’s star receiver/defensive back, will return to the court after missing all of last season with a knee injury. It may be a while before the full lineup is seen on the floor as Bounds recovers from a football injury, and Blumberg plans to give Zweeres some time to recover from football season.

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Coach: Joe Micetich

Last season’s record: 11-19

Top returners: Jim Feeney, sr., G/F (6-1); Owen Hren, sr., G (5-8)

Key newcomers: Gabe McHugh, jr., G/F (6-0); Zander Meents, jr., G (5-8)

Worth noting: Micetich, formerly the Coalers’ sophomore coach, takes over the varsity squad and feels he has a team capable of competing for a conference championship. Feeney and McHugh are three-sport standouts who bring a lot of athleticism to the team, while Hren is a veteran guard to run the show. Expect Coal City to be a physical team that can hold its own in the paint and on the boards.

Coach: Ronald Oloffson

Last season’s record: 17-15

Top returners: Brandon Weiss, jr., G (5-11); Hunter Becker, sr., F (6-5); Colin Emsweller, sr., F (6-0); Landen Hamm, sr., F (6-4)

Key newcomers: Logan Mather, jr., F (6-1); Jack Solomon, jr. G (5-10); Alex Chenoweth, fr., G (6-0); Abel Cano, jr., G (5-7); Jake Eaheart, sr., F (6-3)

Worth noting: Weiss averaged nine points as a sophomore and is expected to command the team this season. Becker was voted the team’s defensive player of the year last season and provides a strong inside presence, while Emsweller is an outside shooting threat. Oloffson hopes for a group effort to make up for the scoring lost by the graduation of Miles Heflin, who averaged 18 points a year ago.

Coach: Doug Krop

Last season’s record: 12-14

Top returners: Cade McCubbin, sr., G (6-0); Kyle Farrell, jr., G (5-10); Reid Juster, sr. F. (6-4); Joey Cortese, sr., C (6-4)

Key newcomers: Ryan Nelson, jr., F (6-2); Lucas Rink, jr., G/F (6-1); Ryan Kettman, so., F (6-2); Jake Castle, sr., G (6-2)

Worth noting: There are several core pieces returning from last season, with Juster and Cortese looking to control the paint after both averaged nine points and seven rebounds as juniors. McCubbin is a leader at point guard who averaged seven points last season, while Farrell is a lockdown defender. Krop has his sights set on a 20-win season with a team he thinks is capable of dominating inside.

Tri-County Conference

Coach: Russell Witte

Last season’s record: 28-5

Top returners: Paxton Giertz, jr., G (6-0); Kysen Klinker, sr., F (6-4); Lane Provance, sr., C (6-6)

Key newcomers: Brady Sheehy, so., G (6-3); Grant Siegel, jr., F (6-3); Sebastian Deering, jr., F (6-5); Brayden Simek, so. G (6-2); John Farcus, jr., F (6-0)

Worth noting: The 28 wins last season were the Irish’s most since 2006, and there are huge expectations in Seneca with some key parts of that team returning. It starts with Giertz, who is on track to put his name all over his school’s record books. Giertz holds the school record for assists in a season with 192 and should break the career assists mark this year. He also averaged 19 points as a sophomore and in the 2023-24 season opener surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. Provance is a big inside presence who averaged 10 points and seven rebounds last season.