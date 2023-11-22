Be alert to changes in road, lane closures in Will County this weekend

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, but other closures will remain over the holiday weekend. (Earleen Hinton)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The following lane closures however will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas: