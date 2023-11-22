Be alert to changes in road, lane closures in Will County this weekend

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel disruption.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The following lane closures however will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas:
- Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.
- Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.
- Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.
- Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.
- Wheeler Avenue over I-80 in Joliet; closed, detour posted. I-80 at Wheeler Avenue; all shoulders closed.
- Shepley Road over I-80 just east of Minooka; closed, detour posted.
- I-55 at between I-80 and Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) in Shorewood and Joliet; all shoulders closed. Southbound I-55 ramp to Jefferson in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.
- I-80 at Briggs Street in Joliet; all shoulders closed.
- Westbound I-80 between River Road in Shorewood and Ridge Road in Minooka; all shoulders closed.
- Jefferson Street over I-55 in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 59 at Seil Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.
- Westbound I-80 at Richards Street in Joliet; all ramps closed; detour posted.