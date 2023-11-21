Joliet Catholic Academy, Providence H.S. compete for blood donations

Joliet Catholic Academy student Natalie Hatfield donates blood on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at the Joliet school. JCA engaged in a friendly competition with Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox to see which school could collect more donations. (Photo provided by Joliet Catholic Academy)

A friendly rivalry exists in the sports arena between two Will County Catholic high schools, one in Joliet and one in New Lenox.

So why not use that competition between Joliet Catholic Academy and Providence Catholic High School to save lives?

That was the thought of Matthew Morrissette, science and computer science department chair at JCA. Morrissette said JCA’s medical science club typically hosts an annual blood drive.

This year, JCA went up against Providence to see which school could donate more blood during their recent blood drives, Morrissette said.

Of course, the competition had little to do with winning or losing and everything to do with increasing donations and saving more lives, Morrissette said.

“My main goal always is to get everyone to donate and continue to donate, becoming lifelong donors, not just today but also into the future,” Morrissette said in a written statement.

JCA set a goal of collecting 45 units of blood and wound up collecting 54 units of blood from students, staff and parents, according to a news release from JCA.

Providence collected 16 units of blood, said Jen Williams, who works in the social sciences department and is moderator of the school’s Augustinian Youth Ministry.

Morrissette said he’s proud of everyone who stepped up to donate, especially the students.

“Many were first-time donors,” Morrissette said. “And it can be scary to donate for the first time.”

One donation of blood can save up to three lives, so JCA and Providence’s total collection of 70 units of blood potentially helped save 210 lives in the community, according to the release.

“Hosting a blood drive is a great way for our students to truly help others,” Williams said in a written statement.

Morrissette said he’d love to keep collaborating with Providence and maybe even add a trophy that the winning school could keep.

“I’m hoping to build this up over the years, where we’ll have a friendly competition for years to come,” Morrissette said, “and keep rolling in the donations and keep getting more and more.”