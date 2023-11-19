November 18, 2023
Lincoln-Way Central girls basketball wins WJOL title: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 18

Coal City girls basketball wins Reed-Custer Comic Clasic

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls basketball

Lincoln-Way Central 33, Providence Catholic 24: At the WJOL Tournament at Joliet Junior College, Lincoln-Way Central (4-0) won the championship game behind Tournament MVP Lina Panos, who had eight points and eight rebounds and all-tournament selection Gianna Amadio, who finished with seven points. Eilish Raines scored 10 points for Providence Catholic (3-1).

Lincoln Way Central's Gianna Amadio (15) shoots over Providence's Claire Wadja (33) in the WJOL Tournament Championship game. Nov 18, 2023.

WJOL Tournament Championship game Lincoln Way Central's Gianna Amadio (15) shoots over Providence's Claire Wadja (33) in the WJOL Tournament Championship game. Nov 18, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Coal City 54, Reed-Custer 19: At the Reed-Custer Comet Classic, Coal City (4-0) rolled to the championship. All-tournament selection Kaylee Tribble led Reed-Custer (3-1) with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Plainfield North 56, Minooka 37: At the WJOL Tournament at Joliet Junior College, Plainfield North (3-1) won the third-place game. The Tigers’ Isabella Gruber was named all-tournament. Minooka fell to 2-2.

Lincoln-Way West 65, Joliet West 61: At the WJOL Tournament at Joliet Junior College, freshman Mackenzie Roesner scored 23 points to lead Lincoln-Way West (2-2) in the fifth-place game. Caroline Smith and Reagan Seivert both scored 12 points, while Molly Finn chipped in 11 points for the Warriors. Joliet West fell to 1-3.

Joliet Central 54, Joliet Catholic 44: At the WJOL Tournament at Joliet Junior College, Joliet Central (1-3) won the seventh-place game. Joliet Catholic fell to 0-4.

Lincoln-Way East 59, Stagg 46: At the Hinsdale South Tournament, Lana Kerley led Lincoln-Way East (2-0) with 22 points in the pool-play game. Kerley went over 1,000 career points during the game. Hayven Smith added 18 points for the Griffins.

Seneca 67, Ottawa Marquette 57: At the Flanagan-Seneca Tournament, all-tournament selection Alyssa Zellers poured in 20 points to lead Seneca (3-1) in the third-place game. Lauryn Barla added 13 points and Evelyn O’Connor scored 12 points for the Irish.

Gardner-South Wilmington 37, Grant Park 25: At the Reed-Custer Comet Classic, Addi Fair scored 20 points to lead Gardner-South Wilmington (1-3).

