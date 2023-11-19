Lincoln-Way Central girls basketball wins WJOL title: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 18

Girls basketball
Lincoln-Way Central 33, Providence Catholic 24: At the WJOL Tournament at Joliet Junior College, Lincoln-Way Central (4-0) won the championship game behind Tournament MVP Lina Panos, who had eight points and eight rebounds and all-tournament selection Gianna Amadio, who finished with seven points. Eilish Raines scored 10 points for Providence Catholic (3-1).
Coal City 54, Reed-Custer 19: At the Reed-Custer Comet Classic, Coal City (4-0) rolled to the championship. All-tournament selection Kaylee Tribble led Reed-Custer (3-1) with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Plainfield North 56, Minooka 37: At the WJOL Tournament at Joliet Junior College, Plainfield North (3-1) won the third-place game. The Tigers’ Isabella Gruber was named all-tournament. Minooka fell to 2-2.
Lincoln-Way West 65, Joliet West 61: At the WJOL Tournament at Joliet Junior College, freshman Mackenzie Roesner scored 23 points to lead Lincoln-Way West (2-2) in the fifth-place game. Caroline Smith and Reagan Seivert both scored 12 points, while Molly Finn chipped in 11 points for the Warriors. Joliet West fell to 1-3.
Joliet Central 54, Joliet Catholic 44: At the WJOL Tournament at Joliet Junior College, Joliet Central (1-3) won the seventh-place game. Joliet Catholic fell to 0-4.
Lincoln-Way East 59, Stagg 46: At the Hinsdale South Tournament, Lana Kerley led Lincoln-Way East (2-0) with 22 points in the pool-play game. Kerley went over 1,000 career points during the game. Hayven Smith added 18 points for the Griffins.
Seneca 67, Ottawa Marquette 57: At the Flanagan-Seneca Tournament, all-tournament selection Alyssa Zellers poured in 20 points to lead Seneca (3-1) in the third-place game. Lauryn Barla added 13 points and Evelyn O’Connor scored 12 points for the Irish.
Gardner-South Wilmington 37, Grant Park 25: At the Reed-Custer Comet Classic, Addi Fair scored 20 points to lead Gardner-South Wilmington (1-3).