Historical covers for February 25: Capone pleads not guilty

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 25. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the height of Prohibition-era crime to the local ripples of global conflicts spanning several decades.

1931: Streator Daily Times-Press

On February 25, 1931, the Streator Daily Times-Press featured a massive headline that defined an era: “AL CAPONE PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES.” The Chicago gang leader was arraigned on contempt charges, a pivotal moment in the federal government’s crackdown on organized crime. Locally, the paper tracked the guilty plea of a La Salle gang member who was sentenced to a term between one year and life in prison for robbery.

1991: Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

By February 25, 1991, the front page was dominated by the Gulf War with the bold declaration, “Allies storm Kuwait.” The edition detailed the start of the ground offensive, featuring a striking image of captured Iraqi soldiers being led through the desert. On the home front, the paper captured the somber mood of the community, reporting on a Woodstock town meeting where residents gathered to discuss their hopes for peace amidst the escalating violence.

2011: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The February 25, 2011, edition of the Daily Chronicle focused on the intersection of military service and local civic duty. The lead story, “Pulling double duty,” profiled Shaun Penn, a local firefighter returning from a tour in Afghanistan to serve the city of Sycamore. The page also highlighted the political tension of the time, reporting on Illinois lawmakers’ reactions to Wisconsin senators who had fled their state to stall legislation.

2022: The Dixon Telegraph

Rounding out the collection, the February 25, 2022, Telegraph captured the terrifying beginning of a new global crisis: “WAR IN UKRAINE.” The front page detailed Russia’s full-scale invasion and immediately connected the global event to local concerns, predicting higher fuel costs for Illinois residents and sharing the anxieties of local Ukrainians worried for their families overseas.