Boy Scouts help celebrate America 250 at DeKalb City Council meeting

Council marks anniversary of iconic wartime Pulitzer-winning AP photograph

Members of Cub Scout Pack 131 pose with members of the DeKalb City Council during its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at the DeKalb Public Library. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

By Kelsey Rettke

Members of Cub Scout Pack 131 visited the DeKalb City Council meeting on Monday to lead the Council in the Pledge of Allegiance.

DeKalb Cub Scout Pack 131 leader George Jaros speaks during the DeKalb City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at the DeKalb Public Library. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

Cub Scout leader George Jaros was joined by 10 of the pack’s members.

The scout pack’s visit was followed by another presentation by city officials marking the continuation of the city’s America 250 DeKalb initiative, meant to help celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary this year.

Cub Scout Pack 131 leads the Pledge of Allegiance at the DeKalb City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at the DeKalb Public Library. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

The city has held what it’s calling a “Pause for Patriotism” during council meetings so far this year.

Monday’s Council meeting fell on the 81st anniversary of an iconic wartime photograph captured by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal on Feb. 23, 1945.

Rosenthal won the Pulitzer Prize after he captured six members of the U.S. Marine Corps 5th Division raising the American flag over the Japanese island of Iwo Jima on Mount Suribachi.

A clip of an obituary from Page 3 of the Aug. 22, 2006, Northwest Herald features the iconic photograph taken by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal of Marines hoisting an American flag over Iwo Jima, Japan, on Feb. 23, 1945. The photograph won Rosenthal a Pulitzer Prize. (Clip from newspapers.com) (Shaw Local News Network)

