Historical covers for Feb. 26: Heating bills put chill on area schools

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from Feb. 26. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from Prohibition-era crime and Cold War-era infrastructure to modern-day investigative breakthroughs.

1931: Woodstock Daily Sentinel

On Feb. 26, 1931, the Woodstock Daily Sentinel led with a bold dispatch from the Prohibition era: “Rum Runner Fined $500 in County Court.” The story detailed a high-speed chase involving a truckload of alcohol near Harvard. Beyond the crime beat, the page captured a slice of Depression-era community life, featuring a “Classy Bouts” boxing card at St. Mary’s and an update on the local “Total Receipts” for the county basketball tournament, which reached a then-impressive $1,546.45.

2001: Northwest Herald

Fast forward 70 years, and the Feb. 26, 2001, Northwest Herald focused on local infrastructure and the economy. The lead headline, “State grant to speed D-47 blacktopping plans,” highlighted a windfall for Crystal Lake schools. However, the optimism was balanced by a sobering report on energy costs titled “Heating bills put chill on area schools,” which detailed how spiking natural gas prices were draining district budgets. The page also featured a touching “Butterfly Memorials” tribute to a local student.

2008: The Times (Ottawa)

In 2008, The Times in Ottawa gave voice to local environmental frustrations with the visceral headline, “‘I’m barfing without stopping.’” The story covered a La Salle County Landfill meeting where residents demanded action on a persistent “rotten egg” odor plaguing the community. The edition also balanced tragedy and triumph, reporting on two fatal car crashes in Sandwich alongside a lighthearted feature on a local couple who “cut a rug” to win a top prize at a national dance competition.

2020: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The Feb. 26, 2020, edition of the Daily Chronicle centered on a breakthrough in a cold case: “Murder Mystery Arrest.” The front page detailed the apprehension of a Cincinnati man in connection with the 2016 slayings of a Sycamore mother and son. In addition to the crime news, the paper highlighted local achievements in sports, celebrating the Sycamore girls’ basketball team as they prepared for the sectional finals after a win over Burlington Central.