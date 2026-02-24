February 24 historical covers: Jacob Haish’s will demands a DeKalb library

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 24. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the transition of the Roaring Twenties to the modern challenges of the 21st century.

1926: The De Kalb Daily Chronicle

On February 24, 1926, the Daily Chronicle centered on a major local milestone: the legacy of Jacob Haish. The lead headline, “MUST BUILD HAISH MEMORIAL LIBRARY BY 1931,” detailed the provisions of the pioneer’s will, which allocated $150,000 for a city library and funds for a new hospital. The page also captured the era, reporting on a “Sicilian” gang murder in Cicero and “Rush Guards to Indiana” to patrol mines during labor unrest.

1967: Streator Daily Times-Press

The February 24, 1967, edition was dominated by a brutal winter: “SAVAGE WINDS, COLD HIT MIDWEST.” The front page painted a bleak picture of a “Blinding Blizzard” that paralyzed Chicago and the surrounding areas with sub-zero temperatures and drifting snow. Amidst the weather coverage, the paper also tracked the mysterious death of David Ferrie, a central figure in the Jim Garrison investigation into the JFK assassination, noting he “Died of Natural Causes.”

2008: Northwest Herald

By 2008, the headlines shifted toward complex social issues and recovery. The lead story, “Workers wary over gun laws,” explored the debate over firearm restrictions for the mentally ill following the NIU shooting. The front page also featured a poignant “Memorial service today” for the victims of that tragedy, while a separate human-interest piece titled “Premature parents” contrasted pop culture’s depiction of teen pregnancy with the stark reality facing local families.

2011: Kane County Chronicle

Rounding out the collection, the February 24, 2011, Kane County Chronicle focused on the literal and figurative cleanup after a massive winter storm. The bold headline “BLIZZARD OF BILLS” highlighted the more than $2 million in costs incurred by local municipalities for snow removal earlier that month. The visual of a massive snowplow on Randall Road in St. Charles served as a reminder of the region’s perennial battle with the elements.