Joliet family safely escaped fire that damaged home

Firefighters respond to a fire that damaged a residence on Sunday, Nov. 19, in the 1100 block of Heron Circle in Joliet. (Joliet Fire Department)

A family of four managed to get out of a Joliet residence that was damaged by fire and heavy smoke.

About 8:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to 1100 block of Heron Circle for a report of a fire, according to a statement from Fred Offermann, battalion chief for the Joliet Fire Department.

Within two minutes of the call, firefighters were on-scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage.

Two adults and two children were able to get out of the building, Offermann said.

Multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish the fire on the first floor, Offermann said. Other crews performed water supply, ventilation and other safety and support functions.

At 8:57 a.m., the fire was declared under control. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.