Crest Hill restaurant partners with Meals on Wheels to cook up fresh menu for seniors

Luis Gachupin works the grill at Urban Kitchen on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A local Crest Hill restaurant is offering a special menu for individuals age 60 and older and their spouses through a partnership with the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois, the Community Nutrition Network and the Will County Senior Services Association.

As part of the Dine Around Town program, Urban Kitchen, 2424 Plainfield Road, Suite 100, Crest Hill, is offering some of its customers’ favorite meals, adapted to meet federal nutritional requirements for older adults.

Luis Gachupin, a manager at Urban Kitchen, said the restaurant is participating in the program because “we wanted to make sure the older generation got the opportunity to eat something healthy.”

The restaurant, which opened in April 2022, aims to provide meals that “people actually like to eat,” he said.

“Our food is unique. We make everything from scratch, use local vendors and make changes to the menu based on the season,” Gachupin said.

To be eligible, individuals 60 and older need to sign up by calling the Meals on Wheels office at 331-214-4544 or visiting Senior Services of Will County, 251 N. Center St., Joliet, from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 21.

Once registered, individuals receive a card that they can put money on to swipe at the restaurant for entrees made just for seniors that include an egg skillet, breakfast burrito, apple pecan salad, chopped salad, steak tacos, a pork platter and cheeseburgers.

The menu will be offered at Urban Kitchen for dine-in at the restaurant from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

“There is a $6 suggested donation per meal,” said Diannaha Thompson, outreach coordinator for Will County with the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois.

Anyone 60 or older qualifies for the program, and no one is turned away if they can’t afford to donate to their meal.

Luis Gachupin prepares an Apple Pecan Salad at Urban Kitchen on Plainfield Road in Crest Hill on Nov. 15, 2023. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

This endeavor is made possible by AgeGuide, the Area Agency on Aging for Northeastern Illinois, which has other partnerships with area restaurants in Kendall and Grundy counties.

These include Dakotas Bar and Grille in Yorkville, Planet Pizza in Plano, Maria’s Pizzeria and Ristorante in Morris, Weits Café in Morris and Whistle Stop Café in Diamond.

“This venture provides an alternative for senior dining,” Thompson said. “Not everyone wants to go into a senior center because they don’t see themselves that way. They want to go out with their spouse or families and dine like everyone else.”

Who the program helps

AgeGuide ensures that the menu has been reviewed and approved by a licensed dietitian, and each meal includes 3 ounces of protein; 1 cup of vegetables or 2 cups of raw, leafy vegetables; ½ cup of fruit; 2 ounces of grains; and 8 ounces of milk.

However, many residents still use other opportunities for healthy meals that can be delivered by Meals on Wheels volunteers, provided in a community setting or carried out of a distribution location.

About 900,000 meals were delivered and almost 50,000 meals were served in community-style dining settings in 2021 through the Meals on Wheels of Northern Illinois Foundation.

Joliet resident Mercedes “Mercy” Pincente has been receiving daily deliveries of meals during the week for about three years, which she said is “wonderful.”

Urban Kitchen opened at 2424 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill in April 2022. It is managed by Luis Gachupin and his brother Ivan. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Sometimes she will receive additional frozen meals or other kitchen staples, reducing her need to visit the grocery store as often.

Pincente said she has a great rapport with the volunteers who drop off the meals each morning and often jokes with them for a few minutes each day.

She often catches up with each one, hearing about their families and sharing anecdotes before sending them on to their next delivery.

“They are all super,” Pincente said.

In addition to the traditional delivered meals, seniors also can gather for community dining at several locations around Will County.

“This venture provides an alternative for senior dining. Not everyone wants to go into a senior center because they don’t see themselves that way. They want to go out with their spouse or families and dine like everyone else.” — Diannaha Thompson, outreach coordinator for Will County Meals on Wheels

Some of the centers also try to tie in programming or crafts for the seniors during the meal times, Thompson said.

“In the aftermath of COVID, there is a push to get seniors back out and dining together and being a community,” she said.

Participating dining locations

In-person dining and to-go meals are available at the following locations. Seniors should call to reserve their spot.

The Levy Center

251 Canterbury Lane, Bolingbrook

Sit-down dining from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday

Channahon United Methodist Church

24751 W. Eames St., Channahon

Sit-down dining from 11 a.m. to noon the first Wednesday of the month

Frankfort Township

11000 Lincoln Highway, Frankfort

Sit-down dining from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Senior Services of Will County

251 N. Center St., Joliet

Sit-down dining from 11 a.m. to noon Monday

Joshua Arms

1315 Rowell Ave., Joliet

Sit-down dining from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Lockport Township

1463 S. Farrell Road, Lockport

Sit-down dining from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Guy A. Seil Apartments

1090 S. Ceder Road, New Lenox

Sit-down dining from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Park Tower

247 Caterpillar Drive, Joliet

Sit-down dining from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday and Friday

Troy Township

25448 Seil Road, Shorewood

Sit-down dining from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday