Driver charged with attempting to disarm Lockport police officer investigating DUI

Dylan Griffin, seen in his Sept. 16, 2023, photo from the Will County jail. Griffin, 25, of Mokena, was charged with aggravated battery, disarming an officer and resisting an officer in an October incident. He is not currently in the jail. (Will County Sheriff's Office)

A man was arrested after he was accused of fighting with and trying to take the handgun from a Lockport police officer who suspected him of drunken driving.

On Tuesday, Dylan Griffin, 25, of Mokena was charged with aggravated battery, disarming an officer and resisting an officer Oct. 25 in Lockport. Griffin also has been charged with driving under the influence.

Griffin has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

About 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25, the Lockport Police Department was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver who had been involved in a hit-and-run incident, according to Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff. The vehicle damaged several road signs after driving over a curb.

An officer found the vehicle and Griffin, the driver, at Second and Madison streets in Lockport, Huff said. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol and questioned Griffin about his driving.

Griffin became irate with the officer and tried to leave his vehicle, Huff said.

The officer initially prevented Griffin from leaving the vehicle and told him to remain inside, Huff said. However, Griffin began to leave the vehicle again.

As Griffin got out of the vehicle, he grabbed the officer by his bulletproof vest and attempted to punch him in the face, Huff said. The officer evaded the punch but the two men fell to the ground.

As the two fought on the ground, Griffin pulled an ammunition magazine and a Taser off the officer’s vest while telling the officer that he was going to kill him, Huff said.

Griffin then pulled the officer’s radio off his vest and grabbed at his firearm holster, Huff said. The officer managed to gain physical control of Griffin and placed him under arrest.

The officer was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox after suffering an injury to his right leg, Huff said. He was treated for his injury and has since returned to full duty.

Griffin also was taken to Silver Cross Hospital because of his alleged level of intoxication, Huff said.

Griffin was not taken to the Will County jail. Instead, he was served citations and a notice to appear in court on probable cause of DUI, aggravated battery, attempting to disarm a police officer and resisting arrest, Huff said.

When asked why Griffin wasn’t jailed, Huff said Griffin was admitted to the hospital and he was not initially charged with a “detainable felony,” or a felony that would make him eligible for detention at the jail.

Griffin is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 28 to determine whether there’s probable cause he committed the alleged offenses. A grand jury could indict him before or on that day.