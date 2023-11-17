Lan, Lay Calahan power Morris win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, November 16, 2023

Girls Basketball
Morris 47, Manteno 31: At Braidwood, team Calahan teamed up to take down Manteno at the Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tournament. Lan Calahan scored 18 points and Lay Calahan added 10 in the win for Morris. Morris (2-1) will play for third place on Saturday.
Peotone 50, Oak Forest 18: At Beecher, Madi Schroeder scored 25 points and hauled in five boards as the Blue Devils picked up their first win of the season. Ashley Renwick added 11 points and six boards, and Addie Graffeo scored eight for Peotone (1-1).
Montini 70, Plainfield East 48: At Villa Park, Southern Indiana recruit Lexi Sepulveda had a game-best 31 points for the Bengals at the Willowbrook Thanksgiving Tournament. Sophomore Dimora Shelton scored 11 points and pulled in three rebounds for East (0-1).
Lemont 42, Morton 37: At Berwyn, Magdalene Mikroulis started the season just right for Lemont. Her 15 points led Lemont to the season-opening win. Lexi Reyna chipped in 11 points and Jess Windstrup added 10 for Lemont (1-0).
Lockport 51, Willowbrook 28: At Villa Park, senior Veronica Bafia scored 11 points to lead the Porters to their first win of the season. at the Willowbrook Thanksgiving Tournament. Lucy Hayes added 10 points and Armante Dambrauskas chipped in with nine for Lockport (1-1).
Hinsdale Central 55, Plainfield South 44: At Hinsdale, the Cougars fell to the Red Devils at the Brenda Whitesell Thanksgiving Tournament. South (0-1) will continue play at the tournament on Friday.
Serena 49, Seneca 27: At Seneca, Audry McNabb led the Lady Irish with 12 points as Seneca dropped to 2-1 in the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament. Seneca will face Marquette, Saturday at 11:30 in the third-place game.