Meet the 2023 Herald-News All-Area Boys Soccer Team

In an area with no shortage of talent, these players stood above the rest on the soccer field this fall.
Here is the 2023 Herald-News All-Area Boys Soccer Team:
FIRST TEAM
Nate Blazewski, Lockport, sr., F: Scored nine goals and added seven assists for the SouthWest Suburban Blue champion Porters. All-sectional and all-conference selection.
Kalen Carver, Morris, sr., F: Piled up 22 goals and five assists, while recording five hat tricks. All-sectional and all-conference selection.
Manny Casillas, Romeoville, sr., D/M: Scored eight goals and dished out 14 assists for regional champion Spartans. Also was a major contributor to a defense that recorded eight shutouts. All-sectional and all-conference selection.
Sebastian Chavez, Plainfield Central, jr., F: Scored 20 goals and added 17 assists in breakthrough season for the Wildcats. All-sectional and all-conference selection.
Tyler Chrisman, Lemont, jr., M: Scored six goals and dished out 12 assists. Earned all-state and all-conference honors.
Marshall DeGraff, Plainfield Central, So., GK: Tied a school record with 12 shutouts and recorded a 1.09 goals against average. All-state and all-conference selection.
Aaron Palacios-Chaves, Bolingbrook, sr., M: Scored seven goals, added two assists and was a key defensive player for a team that recorded 11 shutouts. All-state and all-conference selection.
Isaiah Pina, Romeoville, sr., D/F: The Herald-News Player of the Year finished with 21 goals and seven assists while spending time at defender for a team with eight shutouts. All-state and all-conference selection.
Yandel Reyes, Plainfield East, sr., M: Scored 10 goals and dished out five assists. All-sectional and all-conference honoree.
John Roussakis, Lincoln-Way Central, sr., M: Dished out seven assists and scored one goal while playing a vital defensive role for a team that allowed just 12 goals all season. Earned all-state and all-conference honors.
Dan Szkodon, Lockport, sr., D: Scored three goals and added four assists while leading defense to eight shutouts. All-sectional and all-conference selection.
SECOND TEAM
Ben Basta, Plainfield East, sr., F
Diego Escobedo, Minooka, sr., F
Peyton Johnson, Plainfield Central, sr., M
Ethan Koranda, Minooka, so., M
Adrian Maldonado, Joliet West, sr., M
Sean McGrath, Providence Catholic, sr., D
Gino Petrizzi, Peotone, sr., M
Gilberto Rios, Joliet Central, sr., M
Timi Shabani, Coal City, sr., M
Caden Udani, Lincoln-Way East, sr., F
Theodore Utz, Lincoln-Way Central, sr., GK
HONORABLE MENTION
Noah Anhalt, Lincoln-Way Central, sr., F
Eli Avalos, Minooka, sr., M
Eli Bach, Lincoln-Way West, sr., M
Caden Bargas, Plainfield Central, sr., D
Connor Capp, Bolingbrook, jr., D
Gavin Carrasco, Romeoville, sr., M
Luke Cibula, Lockport, sr., GK
Miles Czerkies, Joliet Catholic, sr., M
Jack Dudzik, Lincoln-Way East, sr., D
Juan Pablo Escobar, Plainfield East, jr., M
Ben Feldman, Plainfield North, jr., GK
Diego Guzman, Bolingbrook, jr., GK
Rafael Pineda, Plainfield South, sr., D
Ethan Podmolik, Joliet West, sr., D
Ramon Zavala, Joliet Central, sr., M