Meet the 2023 Herald-News All-Area Boys Soccer Team

Bolingbrook’s Aaron Palacios-Chaves takes the ball across midfield against Lincoln-Way East on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

In an area with no shortage of talent, these players stood above the rest on the soccer field this fall.

Here is the 2023 Herald-News All-Area Boys Soccer Team:

FIRST TEAM

Nate Blazewski (Photo provided by Lockport Township High School)

Nate Blazewski, Lockport, sr., F: Scored nine goals and added seven assists for the SouthWest Suburban Blue champion Porters. All-sectional and all-conference selection.

Kalen Carver (Rob Oesterle)

Kalen Carver, Morris, sr., F: Piled up 22 goals and five assists, while recording five hat tricks. All-sectional and all-conference selection.

Manny Casillas (Photo provided by Romeoville High School)

Manny Casillas, Romeoville, sr., D/M: Scored eight goals and dished out 14 assists for regional champion Spartans. Also was a major contributor to a defense that recorded eight shutouts. All-sectional and all-conference selection.

Sebastian Chavez (Photo provided by Plainfield Central High School)

Sebastian Chavez, Plainfield Central, jr., F: Scored 20 goals and added 17 assists in breakthrough season for the Wildcats. All-sectional and all-conference selection.

Tyler Chrisman (Photo provided by Lemont High School)

Tyler Chrisman, Lemont, jr., M: Scored six goals and dished out 12 assists. Earned all-state and all-conference honors.

Marshall DeGraff (Photo provided by Plainfield Central High School)

Marshall DeGraff, Plainfield Central, So., GK: Tied a school record with 12 shutouts and recorded a 1.09 goals against average. All-state and all-conference selection.

Aaron Palacios-Chaves (Photo provided by Bolingbrook High School)

Aaron Palacios-Chaves, Bolingbrook, sr., M: Scored seven goals, added two assists and was a key defensive player for a team that recorded 11 shutouts. All-state and all-conference selection.

Isaiah Pina (Photo provided by Romeoville High School)

Isaiah Pina, Romeoville, sr., D/F: The Herald-News Player of the Year finished with 21 goals and seven assists while spending time at defender for a team with eight shutouts. All-state and all-conference selection.

Yandel Reyes

Yandel Reyes, Plainfield East, sr., M: Scored 10 goals and dished out five assists. All-sectional and all-conference honoree.

John Roussakis (Photo provided by Lincoln-Way Central High School)

John Roussakis, Lincoln-Way Central, sr., M: Dished out seven assists and scored one goal while playing a vital defensive role for a team that allowed just 12 goals all season. Earned all-state and all-conference honors.

Dan Szkodon (Photo provided by Lockport Township High School)

Dan Szkodon, Lockport, sr., D: Scored three goals and added four assists while leading defense to eight shutouts. All-sectional and all-conference selection.

SECOND TEAM

Ben Basta, Plainfield East, sr., F

Diego Escobedo, Minooka, sr., F

Peyton Johnson, Plainfield Central, sr., M

Ethan Koranda, Minooka, so., M

Adrian Maldonado, Joliet West, sr., M

Sean McGrath, Providence Catholic, sr., D

Gino Petrizzi, Peotone, sr., M

Gilberto Rios, Joliet Central, sr., M

Timi Shabani, Coal City, sr., M

Caden Udani, Lincoln-Way East, sr., F

Theodore Utz, Lincoln-Way Central, sr., GK

HONORABLE MENTION

Noah Anhalt, Lincoln-Way Central, sr., F

Eli Avalos, Minooka, sr., M

Eli Bach, Lincoln-Way West, sr., M

Caden Bargas, Plainfield Central, sr., D

Connor Capp, Bolingbrook, jr., D

Gavin Carrasco, Romeoville, sr., M

Luke Cibula, Lockport, sr., GK

Miles Czerkies, Joliet Catholic, sr., M

Jack Dudzik, Lincoln-Way East, sr., D

Juan Pablo Escobar, Plainfield East, jr., M

Ben Feldman, Plainfield North, jr., GK

Diego Guzman, Bolingbrook, jr., GK

Rafael Pineda, Plainfield South, sr., D

Ethan Podmolik, Joliet West, sr., D

Ramon Zavala, Joliet Central, sr., M