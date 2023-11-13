Pets of the Week: Nov. 13, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Tyson is a 3-year-old, 70-pound terrier mix with a huge heart. He loves to play and go on walks. Tyson is outgoing and likes to meet new people. He is also good with other dogs. He needs a home without cats. To meet Tyson, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marigold is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued with her kittens from southern Illinois. Now that her kittens have found forever homes, Marigold needs her happy ending too. She is friendly and has a sweet little meow. She loves to play, and she enjoys being a lap cat. She seeks out attention and enjoys pets. Marigold has done well with other cats and should be fine with kitty siblings if given a proper introduction. To meet Marigold, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marlo is a large pit bull/Saint Bernard mix who is goofy and playful. She has tons of energy, loves to play with balls, and is very strong. Marlo needs an active and strong owner. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Freddy is a domestic shorthaired kitten who came in as a stray with his littermates. He has tested positive for FIV. However, with excellent care, many FIV cats live normal lives. Please give this guy a forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.