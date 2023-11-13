Metra users in Joliet will see schedule changes this month

Metra will be making minor changes to the schedules of three trains on its Rock Island Line to Joliet beginning on Monday, Nov. 27.

These schedule adjustments are being made to better reflect operating conditions, improve on-time performance, and provide better evening service on weeknights for customers attending events downtown, according to a news release from Metra.

Metra last updated the Rock Island schedule in March 2021. Metra will monitor ridership on all its lines and revise schedules when necessary to better match operating actual conditions and accommodate increased passenger volumes, according to the release.

The following is the schedule revision sent out by Metra on Monday:

Weekday Inbound

The station stop times for Trains 602, 604, 606, 608, 610, 632 are being adjusted to 1 minute earlier from Gresham to LaSalle Street.

Trains 300, 302, 304 will depart Tinley Park/80th Avenue 3 minutes later.

Midday trains (Trains 612 through 630) originating in Blue Island have 1 minute added between the 107th Street and 103rd Street stops.

Evening Trains 512 and 514 will depart Joliet 15 minutes later.

Train 518, the last inbound train, will now depart Joliet 45 minutes later at 10:30 p.m.

Gresham will convert from a flag stop to a scheduled stop for Trains 632, 512, 514, 516, and 518.

35th St./ “Lou Jones” will convert from a flag stop to a scheduled stop on all trains.

Weekday Outbound

Train 401 will depart LaSalle Street 5 minutes earlier at 6:25 a.m.

Trains 605, 607, 609, 611, 613, 615, 617, 619 have added between 1 to 3 minutes to station stops from Gresham to Blue Island.

Train 419 will now arrive in Joliet 2 minutes later at 4:02 p.m.

Train 631 has adjusted stop times by 1 minute between Brainerd and Blue Island.

To better serve customers attending events in the city, late evening outbound trains will have new departure times:

Train 511 will now depart LaSalle Street 25 minutes later at 8:25 p.m.

Train 513 will now depart LaSalle Street 10 minutes later at 9:25 p.m.

Train 515 will now depart LaSalle Street 15 minutes later at 10:45 p.m.

Train 517 will now depart LaSalle Street 40 minutes later at 12:25 a.m.

Gresham will convert from a flag stop to a scheduled stop for Trains 511, 513, 515, and 517.

35th St./ “Lou Jones” will convert from a flag stop to a scheduled stop on all trains.

Weekend Schedules