Joliet Amazon employee accused of threatening co-workers while holding gun

An Amazon employee in Joliet was arrested after he was accused threatening other employees while holding a handgun during a dispute, police said.

At 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Amazon facility, 250 Emerald Drive, Joliet, for a report of an employee who was found in possession of a handgun, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned that while two Amazon employees were on break outside by the front doors, an argument took place between them and another employee, Demonte Echols, 18, of Dolton, English said.

During the argument, Echols retrieved a handgun from a bag that he was carrying and verbally threatened the other employees while holding the handgun by his side, English said.

Security staff at Amazon were notified of the incident and confronted Echols, English said. A handgun was also located in his bag, he said.

Officers who arrived on scene had retrieved the loaded handgun from Echols’ bag and placed him into custody, English said.

Echols was taken to the Will County jail at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday. He was formally charged on Thursday with aggravated assault and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.