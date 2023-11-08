Joliet man charged with predatory sexual assault of a child

A Joliet man has been arrested on a charge of predatory sexual assault of a child.

Guadalupe Barbosa, 53, of Joliet, was charged on Oct. 24 with five counts of predatory sexual assault of a child following an investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The charges are class X felonies that are punishable between 6 to 30 years in prison.

On Monday, Barbosa was arrested and taken to the Will County jail. Prosecutors filed a petition to deny Barbosa’s release from jail that outlined the investigation that led to his arrest.

Last April, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services received a report that a female minor reported to a family member that she had been abused by Barbosa, according to the petition from prosecutors.

The female minor had told the family member that Barbosa was going to kill her if she reported his abuse, prosecutors said.

The Will County Children’s Advocacy Center conducted a forensic interview of the child and documented her allegations of sexual abuse at hands of Barbosa, prosecutors said.

Sheriff’s deputies interviewed the child’s family member and learned of the allegations against Barbosa as well.