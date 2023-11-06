Bolingbrook man gets life sentence in murder of Joliet mother

Jermaine Mandley, 47, of Bolingbrook, listens to the prosecution speak at the Will County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

A man was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of shooting a woman to death and endangering her 2-year-old daughter who he left inside of the vehicle in Joliet with her mother’s lifeless body.

On Monday, Will County Judge Dave Carlson told Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, that his actions in the Jan. 7 killing of Maya Smith, 24, were brazen, callous, brutal, heartless, soulless and cold. He said Mandley showed “zero remorse.”

“I can’t think of a crime that I’ve dealt with in this courtroom that was equally selfish and filled with depravity,” Carlson said.

Judge Dave Carlson listens to a witness at the trial of Jermaine Mandley, 47, of Bolingbrook, at the Will County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

On Aug. 17, a jury found Mandley guilty of the first-degree murder of Smith, who was shot to death inside of a vehicle parked in an alley near the South Side Civic Club, 1214 Oakland Ave., Joliet.

Smith’s daughter – who was inside of the vehicle and in close proximity to the shooting – was left inside the vehicle after Mandley shot Smith to death, according to prosecutors.

On Monday, Bonnie Winfrey, Smith’s great aunt, read a statement to Carlson on behalf of Smith’s mother, Melissa Sims.

Sims’ statement said her life changed forever when she received a phone call about her daughter and learned how her granddaughter was left inside of the vehicle for six-and-half hours wet, frighted and hungry. She said her granddaughter still asks for her mother and has trouble sleeping.

“I couldn’t even imagine having to bury my daughter, my beautiful daughter,” Sims’ statement said.