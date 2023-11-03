Wilmington man sentenced to 9 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

A man was sentenced to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to driving while drunk on Interstate 55 in Wilmington Township and causing a crash that killed another man.

Erik Christensen, 51, of Wilmington, was sentenced to prison on Wednesday by Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak, according to a statement from Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office.

Christensen pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving while license revoked on Nov. 22, 2020.

On that day, Christensen drank at Snookers Sports Bar and Grill in Wilmington and then traveled on I-55, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

At one point, Christensen ended up driving the wrong way on I-55 and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Nicholas Ercolini, 33, of Blackstone, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Ercolini died following the crash.

Christensen has a conviction for a DUI offense in 2013 in DuPage County. He was also found guilty of operating while intoxicated in a 2001 case in Racine County, Wisconsin.

“A 33-year-old’s life was extinguished because [Christensen], a repeat offender, made the selfish decision to once again drive while intoxicated,” Glasgow said in a statement.