Joliet library announces fall book sale

The Friends of the Joliet Public Library will host a book sale from Oct. 20 to 22 at the library’s Black Road Branch.

“The sale will feature thousands of books, as well as music, movies, audiobooks, computer games and puzzles,” according to a news release from the library.

The weekend event will feature a special sale Sunday, Oct. 22, during which patrons will be provided a bag that they can fill with any items of their choice for a total cost of $3.

The sale begins with a members-only event for Friends of the Joliet Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the sale is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It remains open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. the next day.

The Black Road Branch is located at 3395 Black Road in Joliet.

“Proceeds from the sale will help fund literacy programs and other beneficial events at the Joliet Public Library,” according to the release. “The book sale is the largest fundraising opportunity for the Friends.”

Book sales are held two to three times a year at both the Black Road and downtown library branches.

Information about the book sale and Friends of the Joliet Public Library are available online at jolietlibrary.org/friends or by calling 815-846-3124.