Joliet man charged with predatory sexual assault of 2 minors

A Joliet man already facing a charge of possessing a stolen gun now faces new charges that claim he sexually assaulted two female minors about a decade ago.

About 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Alejandro Sanchez-Segura, 33, was taken to the Will County jail on two charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The charges alleged Sanchez-Segura sexually assaulted two female minors between 2012 and 2013.

Prosecutors are petitioning Sanchez-Segura to remain locked up in jail because he poses a threat to the community and a flight risk. Prosecutors said Sanchez-Segura has “significant family contacts in Mexico.”

One of the female victims in the case told investigators that she was sexually assaulted in the past by Sanchez-Segura when she was either 4 or 5, according to a petition filed by prosecutors to keep Sanchez-Segura in jail.

Another female victim told investigators that Sanchez-Segura had sexually assaulted her when she was 10, prosecutors said. Sanchez-Segura was accused by the victim of threatening to hurt her if she said anything.

The case was investigated by the Joliet Police Department.

Judge Art Smigielski signed a warrant for the arrest of Sanchez-Segura. The warrant required Sanchez-Segura to stay in the jail until there is a court hearing on whether he should remain there.

The hearing is slated for Thursday in Judge Dave Carlson’s courtroom.

Sanchez-Segura and Cristobal Sanchez-Segura, 43, of Joliet, were charged on Sept. 6 with possession of a stolen firearm. The two were also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of cocaine.