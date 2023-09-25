Woman arrested in connection with punching vehicles at Joliet sports bar

A woman was arrested after an incident at Double J Sports Bar in Joliet, where she was accused of yelling obscenities at bar patrons and punching vehicles, police said.

About 9:20 p.m. Friday, officers were at Double J Sports Bar, 1001 Essington Road, for a report of an unruly patron who was refusing to leave, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers who arrived at the scene found Cassandra Marcotte, 28, of Bradley, who was “irate and yelling obscenities at other bar patrons,” English said.

Marcotte also was seen punching her vehicle and throwing items about the parking lot, English said.

Officers detained Marcotte and issued her a citation for disorderly conduct before releasing her from custody, English said.

Officers then left the area after they determined Marcotte would be picked up and driven away from the parking lot, English said.

However, officers were called back to the parking lot about an hour later after receiving a report that Marcotte still was at the scene and punching vehicles in the parking lot, English said.

Marcotte continued to act irate toward officers who went back to the parking lot, English said. She also refused numerous commands to leave, he said.

Marcotte was arrested and released on a notice to appear in court for probable cause of criminal trespass to real property.