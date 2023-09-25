Man accused of punching Joliet liquor store employee

A homeless man was arrested after he punched an employee at Consumers Liquor in Joliet and attempted to fight with officers who were trying to arrest him, police said.

About 7:45 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Consumers Liquor, 1607 W. Jefferson St., for a report of a man trying to fight a store employee, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Dennis Montgomery, 31, was identified by police as a homeless man who was the suspect in the incident.

When officers arrived to Consumers Liquor, they determined that Montgomery attempted to enter the store but was denied entry by an employee because Montgomery caused past issues at the store, English said.

Montgomery ignored the employee, entered the store through a different door and punched the employee in the back of the head before leaving the store, English said.

Officers found Montgomery at a nearby Speedway gas station, 1621 W. Jefferson St., English said.

“Officers attempted to place Montgomery into custody but he resisted their efforts by pulling away and taking a fighting stance toward officers,” English said.

Montgomery attempted to walk away and threatened to punch the officers, English said. Those officers caught up to Montgomery and placed him into custody after a brief struggle, he said.

Montgomery was then released from custody and given notice to appear in court on probable cause of battery, aggravated assault and resisting a police officer.