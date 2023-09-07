Joliet City Council rejects ‘booze and gaming’ license for BP gas station

The Joliet City Council denied what one council member called a “booze and gaming” license for a BP gas station on West Jefferson Street, despite a positive recommendation from the city’s liquor commission.

A wine and beer retailer’s permit, also known as a BG license, for BP gas station, 1987 W. Jefferson St., was denied in a 7-2 vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Council members Cesar Cardenas and Cesar Guerrero were the only two votes in favor of the gas station receiving a license that was created in 2021 as a compromise following a legal challenge from the owner of a Mobil gas station.

A BG license allows for the sale of beer and wine for consumption on premises of a gas station in conjunction with video gambling.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council member Larry Hug, who voted against the station from receiving the license, reminded the rest of the council about the nature of the license. Hug described the license as an “open pour, open alcohol, drink alcohol” liquor license tied to gaming for a gas station.

“Yes, it’s called a BG. I call it booze and gaming license,” Hug said.

Joliet City Councilman Larry Hug was one of seven votes against BP gas station, 1987 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, from receiving what he called a "booze and gaming" license at city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The vote on Tuesday was far from the first time the City Council has rejected a BG license for gas stations, although the council has approved licenses for several locations.

A public hearing was held Aug. 10 for the BG license application for the BP gas station on West Jefferson Street, according to city records. No one opposed the license for the gas station, which is located across the street from Al’s Steak House and Walgreens.

The city’s liquor commission found the applicant for the license had good character and two years of experience with the sales and services of alcoholic liquor.

“Approval of the requested liquor license should not alter the essential character of the area or the city as a whole,” according to the liquor commission’s report.

The liquor commission reported that it “feels the transfer of the liquor license would be in the best interest of the city, and there, recommends approval of the license.”

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy, who also serves at the liquor commissioner, and Deputy Liquor Commissioner James O’Connell signed off on the report.

D’Arcy joined six other council members in rejecting the license for the gas station.

In 2021, Joliet created a BG license permitting alcohol sales and video gambling at gas stations after the Illinois State Liquor Commission ruled the city could not restrict liquor and gambling to a one-time agreement made for a Thornton’s station at Jackson and Collins streets.

The city made the agreement in exchange for a $300,000 contribution from Thornton’s to relocate the 19th Century Casseday house that stood on the site where the company built the gas station.

Terry Lambert, owner of a Mobil gas station, subsequently sought liquor and gambling but was denied by the city. He took his case to the state commission, which ruled in Lambert’s favor.