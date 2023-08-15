Police say man left voicemail threatening Joliet mayor

There does not appear to be any connection between Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy and a man charged with threatening to kill him, according to police.

On Friday, Quinton Pickett, 35, was charged with leaving a voicemail with Country Clubs Hills Police Department that contained a death threat against D’Arcy.

A criminal complaint alleged the offense took place on Aug. 5.

Four days later, the Joliet Police Department was notified of the voicemail and began an investigation that led to the identification of Pickett as the suspect.

“There does not appear [to be] any connection between Pickett and Mayor D’Arcy,” said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

D’Arcy did not respond to a call on Tuesday regarding the incident.

Judge Art Smigielski signed a warrant for Pickett’s arrest that carried a $75,000 bond. The warrant said Pickett’s last known address was in Shorewood.

English said Pickett has not yet been arrested.

Pickett was last in Will County jail on April 13, 2022 in a traffic case and released more than a month later, according to jail records.

Pickett faces a felony charge of threatening a public official, a class 3 felony that is punishable by two to five years in prison.