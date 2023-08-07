Joliet city square seen as business center with family atmosphere

Some small business owners see the future city square as an incentive to be in downtown Joliet.

The city plans to build the new green space by 2026, open in time for the 100th anniversary of the historic Route 66 that runs through downtown.

Enthusiasts see the square as adding a new image to the downtown that will attract visitors, families and potential customers.

“We’ll literally be the first restaurant they see as they enter the square,” said Marzell Richardson, who owns Richardson’s Bistro at 81 N. Chicago St.

Richardson sees the square as potentially creating a more friendly atmosphere downtown, one that will be good for his restaurant.

“Once it’s done, I see it drawing a lot more people,” he said.

Marzell Richardson (right), owner of Richardson's Bistro in downtown Joliet, checks out plans for a future city square during an open house held on the project in February. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The city of Joliet is continuing to take input from the public on plans for the square through Friday, making this the last week that residents can have their say on what exactly it should look like. Those interested in having a say can view plans for the square on the city website, joliet.gov and register their opinions.

Whatever the final product, many business people see some long awaited green space downtown as a potential boost for the business climate.

“I think it’s going to do a lot to change the perception of downtown, which we have been trying to change for years,” Jennifer Viano said.

I do believe it will be a positive impact downtown because people will want to come downtown, shop downtown, eat downtown and stay downtown.” — Priscilla Cordero, executive director of the City Center Partnership

Viano is the broker/owner of Town Center Realty, also located on the edge of the future square. Her office is in the Crystal Building, which has been filling up since March. Town Center Realty leases space for the building and has signed up The Sewing Cafe, Illinois Vintage Fest and two photographers.

Visions of the future square is a selling point for the building, Viano said.

“I tell them that we’re going to have the city square right outside our windows,” she said.

Multiple renderings were on display showing options for proposed downtown city square during an open house on the project in February. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The square, which will be located across Clinton Street from the Joliet Public Library and across Chicago Street from the Rialto Square Theatre, will create “a family atmosphere” that’s lacking in the downtown area, Viano said.

“I have little kids, and there’s not a whole lot for them to do here,” she said.

The hope is that the square will create staying power for the downtown district, encouraging people not only to visit downtown but to stay awhile.

“I do believe it will be a positive impact downtown because people will want to come downtown, shop downtown, eat downtown and stay downtown,” said Priscilla Cordero, executive director of the City Center Partnership, which promotes the downtown business district.

The square will create the opportunity for my activities downtown during weeknights, Cordero said.

It certainly would be an opportunity to bring back a farmers’ market, which hasn’t been in downtown since the COVID-19 pandemic came, she said.

“I get a few calls a week from people saying when is the farmers’ market coming back to Joliet,” Cordero said. “I keep saying it’s coming.”