Pedestrian fatally hit by car as storm goes through Will County

A female pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on U.S. 45 on Friday night as storms went through Will County, state police said.

The accident happened at about 11:21 p.m. north of Offner Road in an area of Green Garden Township.

The pedestrian was not identified by authorities as of late Saturday afternoon.

“The car was driving southbound when the female pedestrian walked in front of the car, and the car struck the pedestrian,” state police said based on preliminary information.

The area was reported to be dark and stormy at the time, police said.

Police said no citations have been issued, although the accident remains under investigation.

Emergency crews from the Frankfort and Manhattan fire departments responded to the accident. A Manhattan ambulance took the pedestrian to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.