Wrongful death lawsuit filed against driver charged with deadly crash

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a Wilmington man facing 12 charges of aggravated driving under the influence over a deadly crash that killed two parents and injured their children.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Michael Trinka, 33, who has been arrested on charges in connection with driving drunk in the June 27 crash that led to the deaths of Ron Dube, 35, and Kelly Quinlan-Dube, 34. The couple had three children who were injured in the crash, according to Illinois State Police.

The lawsuit accuses Trinka of committing a series of negligent acts that caused Kelly Quinlan-Dube’s death and injuries to her children.

Trinka is being sued by Melissa Allen, who has been appointed the special administrator of Kelly Quinlan-Dube’s estate. Allen also has been appointed guardian of the estates of the children.

On June 27, Ron Dube drove a vehicle south on Interstate 55 at or near mile post 238 in Wilmington Township when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle driven by Trinka, according to Allen’s lawsuit.

Trinka drove north in the southbound lanes of I-55 at the time, according to the lawsuit. Kelly Quinlan-Dube and her children were passengers in Dube’s vehicle at the time of the crash.

Trinka was accused of speeding, improperly operating his vehicle, failure to keep a proper lookout for other vehicles, failure to safely maneuver his vehicle to avoid the crash and other traffic violations, according to the lawsuit.

An Illinois State Police investigation led to Trinka facing 12 charges of aggravated DUI.

A criminal complaint alleged that Trinka was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck while his blood-alcohol concentration was at or above the legal limit of 0.08%.

The complaint alleged that Trinka’s aggravated DUI violation was the “proximate cause” of the deaths of Ron Dube and Kelly Quinlan-Dube.

Trinka allegedly drove drunk in a crash that caused “great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement” to the couple’s children, according to the complaint.

Judge Sarah Jones signed a warrant for Trinka’s arrest that carried a $3 million bond. Trinka remains in jail on that bond amount.