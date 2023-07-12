DUI citation filed against retired Will County judge’s son

A retired Will County judge’s son was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol the day before he was jailed on a charge of making a false police report.

Louis Goode, 37, of Shorewood, was issued a citation that alleged he committed DUI at 1:30 p.m. July 8 while driving a Mercury passenger vehicle on Peotone Road near Ski Nautique Drive in Wilmington, according to court records.

Goode also was issued citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, passing vehicle while on shoulder of a road, improper lane use, disobeying a traffic control signal and possession of open alcohol by a driver.

Goode is the son of retired Will County Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes.

Goode was placed under arrest, brought to the Wilmington Police Department for processing, issued the citations and then released, according to Wilmington Police Chief Adam Zink.

He said officers responded to a call at 12:17 p.m. July 8 regarding a report of reckless driving and saw a driver who was swerving and didn’t stop at a red light.

Zink said officers smelled alcohol on Goode’s breath and found an open alcohol container in his vehicle. He said he admitted to drinking but refused field sobriety and breath tests, he said.

On Sunday, Goode was taken to jail on a disorderly conduct charge that alleged he falsely reported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office that a female had a knife to her throat.

Goode was released from jail about 6:10 p.m. Monday after he posted 10% of a $5,000 bond that was set by Judge Donald DeWilkins, according to jail and court records.

Goode is scheduled to go trial on Oct. 25 on charges alleging he battered a woman last year in Romeoville.