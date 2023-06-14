June 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Boys volleyball: Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport have first-team IVCA All-Staters

Joliet Catholic twins earn second-team all-state honors

Lockport's Evan Dziadkowiec and Lincoln-Way East's Wade Welke joust at the net during the Lockport Regional championship match. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network/Dean Reid)

The Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association released its 2023 IVCA All-State Team at the conclusion of the season, with multiple Herald-News standouts honored.

A pair of Lincoln-Way East seniors — middle blocker Joey Glennon and outside Tyler Walenga — earned first-team all-state honors. They were joined on the 15-man first team by Lincoln-Way West senior outside Connor Studer and Lockport sophomore Evan Dziadkowiec, one of just four non-seniors to receive first-team accolades.

Earning second-team all-state honors were: from Joliet Catholic — senior middle blocker Zach Pekol and senior outside Luke Pekol; from Lockport — junior opposite/right side Josh Bluhm; from Lincoln-Way West — senior setter Garrett Konopack; and from Lincoln-Way East — senior setter Brenden Reutter.

The IVCA third team included Lockport junior libero Kevin Rodriguez.

Honorable mention all-state accolades were awarded to: from Bolingbrook — junior setter Connor Dmochowski, junior middle blocker Tristan Benbow, senior outside Quinn Kozak and junior outside Tristan Caminar; from Lincoln-Way West — junior outside Connor Jaral; and from Plainfield Central — junior outside Draedyn Sanford, junior setter Ethan Ricketts and freshman middle blocker Milo Nelson.

Joliet Catholic’s Zach Pekol powers a shot against Plainfield South this past season. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)