2 found dead inside Romeoville residence

A woman and a man were found dead inside of a residence Thursday in Romeoville and the circumstances of those deaths are not yet known.

Romeoville police officers responded to Ponderosa Drive regarding two “unresponsive” adults, according to a statement that was provided on Saturday from the Romeoville Police Department.

When officers arrived, the found a woman and a man who were found dead inside of the residence, police said.

“This incident appears to be domestic related and there is no expected risk to the community,” police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

A message to Will County Coroner Laurie Summers was not immediately returned on Saturday.