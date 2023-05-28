Bolingbrook police probe fatal shooting

Bolingbrook police are investigating the death of a man they found shot in a backyard late Saturday.

Sian Carter, 20, of the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive was unresponsive when police got to him, police said in a news release.

“Officers immediately began lifesaving measures until the arrival of paramedics. Carter was transported to the hospital for further treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.” — Bolingbrook Police Department

Police were called at about 11:42 p.m. to the 500 block of Rebecca Lane on a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives and evidence technicians found several shell casings at the scene, police said.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.

The Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division can be reached at 630-226-8620. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.

“All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued,” the release said.