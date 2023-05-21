Joliet gives permit for Prison City Vintage

Shayne Kelly wants to bring younger people and later hours to downtown Joliet.

Kelly spoke about his plans for the downtown location for his Prison City Vintage clothing resale shop with the Joliet City Council on Tuesday.

“I offer a lot of flexibility downtown that we don’t have currently,” Kelly said.

By “flexibility,” Kelly meant he his store will be open later hours and more often than most downtown businesses..

Kelly plans to keep the same hours Prison City Vintage has had at its Crest Hill store, staying open until 8 p.m. and stay open seven days a week.

His store also will “bring more young people downtown,” Kelly said.

The council appeared satisfied, voting 9-0 to give Prison City Vintage the special use permit needed to operate a resale shop in Joliet.

Prison City Vintage, now on Plainfield Road, will move to 70-72 N. Chicago St. The location is in the Barber Building, a 19th Century building that has been renovated for retail on the street level and apartments in the upper floors.

Next door to the future Prison City Vintage location is It Is Amazing, a resale boutique that has been in business since 2018.

Kelly said his store carries clothes that date back to the early 1900s but primarily range from the 1970s to the 2000.

The downtown location also will carry antiques, he said.