Will County judge rejects change of venue motion case by Joliet inspector general alleging ‘undue influence’ by state’s attorney

A judge on Friday refused to give Joliet Inspector General Sean Connolly a change of venue motion filed in a case involving allegations against former Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.

The matter was the subject of an inspector general report filed by Connolly in March alleging misconduct that included top-ranking Joliet police officials filing a false report to discredit the mayor.

Connolly wanted to move a case that could determine the validity of his office to another county.

But the judge at a hearing Friday appeared incredulous at times over a motion filed by Connolly claiming that he could not get a fair hearing because of the “undue influence” that Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has “over the minds of the inhabitants of this county.”

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“For you to suggest that I cannot preside over this case because my mind is infected by his influence is an interesting argument that I’ve never heard before,” Judge John Anderson said to Connolly.

“I’m not stating that he has mind tricks over you,” Connolly said.

But he insisted his motion was proper.

“You’re basically taking the position that no judge in Will County could properly hear the case,” Anderson said.

“Yes, judge,” Connolly said.

Inspector General Sean Connolly leaves the Will County Courthouse on April 12. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Pyles argued that to grant Connolly’s motion would open the door to moving any civil or criminal case brought by Glasgow’s office.

Glasgow has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought by Connolly attempting to force Illinois State Police to provide unredacted police reports from an investigation into a Joliet controversy that erupted in November 2020.

At that time, former Joliet City Council member Don “Duck” Dickinson filed a report with Joliet police alleging intimidation by O’Dekirk.

Connolly continues to look into the matter and has tried to question Glasgow about phone calls and text messages between him and Dickinson.

Glasgow reacted with his motion to intervene, which alleges that, among other things, the inspector general position as set up by a Joliet ordinance is illegal.

Illinois State Police, also questioning Connolly’s authority, have not responded to his subpoena seeking complete versions of redacted police reports previously provided concerning the 2020 controversy.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office, representing state police, joined the state’s attorney’s office in opposing Connolly’s motion for a change in venue.