Lincoln-Way West High School student charged with displaying knife at school

A Lincoln-Way West High School student has been charged with displaying a knife with a four-inch blade inside of a female locker room and obstructing justice by trying to conceal the knife from sheriff’s deputies.

On April 21, Kayla Nicholls, 18, of New Lenox, was booked into the Will County jail on felony charges of obstructing justice and misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Nicholls’ arrest stemmed from the investigation of an incident that was reported on April 21 to a Will County sheriff’s deputy, who’s also a school resource officer.

The deputy was approached by a student at Lincoln-Way West High School, 21701 Gougar Road, New Lenox, who told the deputy that she had knowledge of Nicholls possessing a large knife, according to Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

“Administrators were immediately advised of the situation and Nicholls was escorted to the administration office,” Hoffmeyer said.

However, Nicholls was not in possession of the knife after her backpack and pockets were checked, Hoffmeyer said.

“She was brought back to class briefly and was then returned to the administration office,” Hoffmeyer said.

A female deputy arrived at the school to help further the investigation, Hoffmeyer said. At that time, Nicholls produced the knife from the front of her pants area, she said.

A criminal complaint alleged Nicholls committed disorderly conducted by displaying a knife with a four-inch blade while in the female locker room of Lincoln-Way West High School.

The complaint also accused Nicholls of intending to obstruct prosecution of herself by concealing the knife and furnishing false information to a deputy as to whereabouts of the knife.

On April 22, Judge Roger Rickmon found a reasonable basis for the warrantless arrest of Nicholls and set her bond in the amount of $3,000, court records show. She was released from jail the same day after posting 10% of the bond.

When contacted about the incident, Jennifer Vujosevic, Lincoln-Way’s director of community relations, said, “We cannot discuss matters of student discipline.”